Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 93,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,665 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $64.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.70. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $74.12. The firm has a market cap of $81.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 89.02%.

A number of research firms have commented on GILD. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

