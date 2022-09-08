Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 57.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 12,784 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in 3M by 254.0% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 306,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,479,000 after purchasing an additional 220,070 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in 3M by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 161,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,758,000 after buying an additional 30,762 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $655,000. Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 35,851 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of 3M by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 47,390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $120.55 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.01 and its 200 day moving average is $142.18. 3M has a 52 week low of $115.98 and a 52 week high of $188.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $68.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.99.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.24%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MMM. TheStreet downgraded shares of 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on 3M from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on 3M from $144.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.36.

In related news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $472,756.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,106.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other 3M news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $472,756.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,106.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

