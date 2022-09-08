Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 28,767 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,767 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $4,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in NiSource by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 75,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 9,646 shares during the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the first quarter worth $281,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the first quarter valued at $2,667,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 7,454.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 879,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,961,000 after buying an additional 867,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in NiSource by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 600,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,096,000 after buying an additional 104,547 shares in the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of NiSource from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Edward Jones upgraded NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on NiSource to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.29.

NiSource Stock Performance

NI opened at $30.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.38. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.65 and a 1-year high of $32.58.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). NiSource had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 13.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 61.04%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Featured Stories

