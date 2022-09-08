Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,506 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $3,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $22,298,000. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 5,368.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 318,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after buying an additional 312,725 shares during the last quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $15,169,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $14,146,000. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $11,183,000.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNLA opened at $48.69 on Thursday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1-year low of $48.55 and a 1-year high of $50.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.82.

