Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 90.2% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 4,034,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $669,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,013 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 91.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,671,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,378 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,484,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,600,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,002 shares during the period. Forward Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $118,115,000. Finally, UNC Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,691,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWD opened at $151.03 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $139.96 and a 12 month high of $171.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.17.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

