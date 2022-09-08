Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 748 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,505,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,334,732,000 after buying an additional 304,235 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,170,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $668,708,000 after purchasing an additional 214,218 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,875,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $636,738,000 after purchasing an additional 616,895 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,044,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $546,626,000 after purchasing an additional 135,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,328.5% during the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,585,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $488,944,000 after buying an additional 4,530,810 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $94.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.43 and a 200 day moving average of $99.28. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $86.63 and a 52 week high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

