Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 562.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,229 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Unilever by 0.4% during the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Unilever by 2.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its position in Unilever by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Unilever by 5.9% during the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Unilever by 2.1% in the first quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. 9.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Price Performance

Unilever Increases Dividend

Shares of UL opened at $45.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.05. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $42.54 and a 1 year high of $55.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.4555 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Featured Articles

