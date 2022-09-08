Senior (OTC:SNIRF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1.51

Shares of Senior plc (OTC:SNIRF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as 1.51 and last traded at 1.51, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at 1.51.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Barclays raised Senior from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th.
Senior Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of 1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
About Senior
Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.
