Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.20- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.00 billion-$2.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.52 billion.

Seagate Technology Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:STX traded down $1.29 on Thursday, hitting $64.33. 10,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,839,332. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.98 and a 200-day moving average of $82.54. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $63.50 and a fifty-two week high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.33). Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 412.90%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STX shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Seagate Technology from $83.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Seagate Technology from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Seagate Technology from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a negative rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.48.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 274.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 110,669 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $9,949,000 after purchasing an additional 81,152 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,843,144 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $165,698,000 after purchasing an additional 78,298 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 214,092 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $19,247,000 after purchasing an additional 72,743 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $6,239,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 153.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,250 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,059,000 after purchasing an additional 54,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

