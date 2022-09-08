Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.00-$7.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.50 billion-$7.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.51 billion.

Science Applications International Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SAIC traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $93.52. 346,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,002. Science Applications International has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $97.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Science Applications International will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SAIC. Barclays boosted their price target on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Cowen boosted their price target on Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.86.

Insider Activity at Science Applications International

In other Science Applications International news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total value of $242,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,952.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Science Applications International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,654 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,754 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 106,998 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,862,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Science Applications International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

