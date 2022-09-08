Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) Shares Sold by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. cut its holdings in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,924 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 0.51% of Scholastic worth $7,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Scholastic by 417.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Scholastic in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Scholastic in the 4th quarter worth about $345,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Scholastic by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 10,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Scholastic by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 460,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,420,000 after buying an additional 4,513 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SCHL. StockNews.com upgraded Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Scholastic from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

SCHL traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,603. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.78. Scholastic Co. has a 1 year low of $32.52 and a 1 year high of $48.28. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Scholastic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Scholastic’s payout ratio is presently 35.87%.

In other news, insider Sasha Quinton sold 7,204 shares of Scholastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $340,749.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,029.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and fair channels, as well as trade channels.

