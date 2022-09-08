Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates GBX 750 Price Target for easyJet (LON:EZJ)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 750 ($9.06) price objective on easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EZJ. HSBC set a GBX 725 ($8.76) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 800 ($9.67) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, June 6th. UBS Group set a GBX 805 ($9.73) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.46) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 490 ($5.92) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, easyJet presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 632.86 ($7.65).

easyJet stock opened at GBX 366.20 ($4.42) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 379.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 468.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.63, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.78 billion and a PE ratio of -3.41. easyJet has a 12-month low of GBX 338.25 ($4.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 821.56 ($9.93).

In other news, insider Moni Mannings bought 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 377 ($4.56) per share, for a total transaction of £9,949.03 ($12,021.54). Insiders have acquired a total of 2,717 shares of company stock worth $1,025,021 in the last 90 days.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

