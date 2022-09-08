Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) shares rose 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.32 and last traded at $7.31. Approximately 13,143 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,254,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sana Biotechnology to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Sana Biotechnology Stock Up 3.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.43 and a 200-day moving average of $6.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sana Biotechnology

Sana Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:SANA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts forecast that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANA. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 2,162.2% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

About Sana Biotechnology

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

Featured Articles

