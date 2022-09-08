Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Sets New 52-Week High at $57.75

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSNLF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $57.75 and last traded at $57.75, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.75.

Separately, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Samsung Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 3.89.

Samsung Electronics ( OTCMKTS:SSNLF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $61.30 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the consumer electronics, information technology and mobile communications, and device solutions businesses worldwide. It provides home appliances comprising of refrigerators, air dresser, washing machines, dryers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, vacuum cleaners, air conditioners, and air purifiers.

