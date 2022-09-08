Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Sets New 52-Week High at $57.75

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSNLF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $57.75 and last traded at $57.75, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.75.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Samsung Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Samsung Electronics Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 3.89.
Samsung Electronics Company Profile
Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the consumer electronics, information technology and mobile communications, and device solutions businesses worldwide. It provides home appliances comprising of refrigerators, air dresser, washing machines, dryers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, vacuum cleaners, air conditioners, and air purifiers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Samsung Electronics (SSNLF)
- These Two Undervalued Stocks Are Ready To Rocket Higher
- GameStop Stock Just Flashed A Buy Signal
- Are Hidden Gems Lurking Among Chemical & Fertilizer Stocks?
- 3 High Margin Chipmakers Bound to Recover
- Take Advantage Of The Lithium Crunch With These Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Samsung Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsung Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.