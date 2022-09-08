Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,896 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,284 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Salesforce by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 9,302 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. MCIA Inc raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 10,681 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 1,366 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,262 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.11.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

Salesforce Stock Performance

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $165,828.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,103 shares in the company, valued at $15,867,544.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.57, for a total value of $373,911.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,513,165,595.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $165,828.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,867,544.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 73,149 shares of company stock worth $12,855,744 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRM opened at $152.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.92 and its 200-day moving average is $182.29. The stock has a market cap of $152.09 billion, a PE ratio of 283.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.48 and a twelve month high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.