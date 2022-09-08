Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Down 8% Following Analyst Downgrade

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) was down 8% during trading on Thursday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $7.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Sabre traded as low as $6.53 and last traded at $6.65. Approximately 56,261 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,211,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.23.
SABR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sabre from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America raised Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.
Insider Transactions at Sabre
In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $160,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,257,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,075,682.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Sabre
Sabre Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.85 and a 200 day moving average of $8.26. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.73.
Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $657.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.71 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.
Sabre Company Profile
Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sabre (SABR)
- These Two Undervalued Stocks Are Ready To Rocket Higher
- GameStop Stock Just Flashed A Buy Signal
- Are Hidden Gems Lurking Among Chemical & Fertilizer Stocks?
- Take Advantage Of The Lithium Crunch With These Stocks
- 3 High Margin Chipmakers Bound to Recover
Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.