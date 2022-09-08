S. Muoio & CO. LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

S. Muoio & CO. LLC decreased its position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. S. Muoio & CO. LLC’s holdings in Rogers were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Rogers by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 97 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Rogers during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rogers during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Rogers by 5,866.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Rogers by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.00.

Shares of NYSE:ROG traded down $2.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $248.07. 5,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,072. Rogers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.43 and a fifty-two week high of $274.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 57.37 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.31.

In related news, SVP Randall Colin Gouveia sold 1,502 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.46, for a total value of $400,222.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,192,965.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

