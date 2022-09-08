S. Muoio & CO. LLC Makes New $394,000 Investment in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY)

S. Muoio & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in POLY. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Plantronics during the first quarter valued at about $9,850,000. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Plantronics during the first quarter worth about $394,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Plantronics during the first quarter worth about $3,999,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Plantronics by 24.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 42,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 8,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Plantronics by 99.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 198,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,836,000 after buying an additional 99,213 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:POLY remained flat at $39.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.13. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.72 and a beta of 1.60. Plantronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.69 and a 12 month high of $40.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.41, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Plantronics ( NYSE:POLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $415.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.53 million. Plantronics had a return on equity of 684.84% and a net margin of 1.30%. Research analysts predict that Plantronics, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Guido Jouret sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $31,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,034.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Plantronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and rest of the Americas.

