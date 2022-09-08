S. Muoio & CO. LLC Makes New $1.40 Million Investment in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

S. Muoio & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,000. Cerner accounts for 1.7% of S. Muoio & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Cerner by 407.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,499,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,219,392 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,636,000. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,658,000. Omni Event Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Cerner by 381.2% in the first quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd now owns 1,329,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,992,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CERN remained flat at $94.92 on Thursday. 1,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,997,693. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.26. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.08 and a fifty-two week high of $95.40.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.20.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

