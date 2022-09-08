S. Muoio & CO. LLC Invests $924,000 in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

S. Muoio & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Zynga by 168.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Zynga by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Zynga in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Zynga in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Zynga during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zynga in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.89.
Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.
