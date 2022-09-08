S. Muoio & CO. LLC Invests $924,000 in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

S. Muoio & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Zynga by 168.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Zynga by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Zynga in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Zynga in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Zynga during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zynga alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zynga in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.89.

Zynga Stock Performance

Zynga Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ ZNGA remained flat at $8.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 41,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,117,266. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.80 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.45. Zynga Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $11.25.

(Get Rating)

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZNGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.