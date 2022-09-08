S. Muoio & CO. LLC Has $581,000 Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

S. Muoio & CO. LLC decreased its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,528 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,706 shares during the quarter. S. Muoio & CO. LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,085,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,043,429,000 after buying an additional 3,553,049 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,175,577 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,284,883,000 after purchasing an additional 442,979 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,614,179 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,086,712,000 after purchasing an additional 195,324 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $2,708,912,000. Finally, Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,463,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,909,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Tigress Financial raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Scotiabank raised T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.09.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $146.79. 92,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,325,726. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $148.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.08 billion, a PE ratio of 106.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.48.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.02. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total value of $273,773.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,468.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $7,260,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 363,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,842,209.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total value of $273,773.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,468.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,846 shares of company stock worth $14,808,930. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.