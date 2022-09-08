S. Muoio & CO. LLC Grows Stock Position in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

S. Muoio & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) by 533.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,356 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,356 shares during the quarter. Mimecast makes up approximately 2.4% of S. Muoio & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. S. Muoio & CO. LLC’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mimecast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,183,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mimecast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,212,000. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Mimecast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,989,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Mimecast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,928,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Mimecast by 823.5% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 304,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,202,000 after purchasing an additional 271,255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on MIME shares. StockNews.com upgraded Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Mimecast from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

Mimecast Stock Performance

About Mimecast

Shares of Mimecast stock remained flat at $79.92 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,227. Mimecast Limited has a twelve month low of $45.66 and a twelve month high of $85.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.77. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 114.17 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

