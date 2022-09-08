S. Muoio & CO. LLC Acquires New Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

S. Muoio & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 27,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,000. Activision Blizzard comprises approximately 2.6% of S. Muoio & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,285,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,045,000 after purchasing an additional 148,940 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 261,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,428,000 after purchasing an additional 25,720 shares during the period. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI stock traded down $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $77.32. The company had a trading volume of 155,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,309,832. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $60.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.06 and a 200-day moving average of $78.74. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $86.90.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 24.57%. Activision Blizzard’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.05.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

