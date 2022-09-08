Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Declares — Dividend of $0.10

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, September 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 17th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.
Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Up 6.7 %
Shares of RHP stock opened at $85.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 451.74 and a beta of 1.58. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a one year low of $70.46 and a one year high of $101.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 459.48, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.
Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 55.38% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $470.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 175.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RHP. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,640,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,947,000 after purchasing an additional 336,493 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,071,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,155,000 after acquiring an additional 287,880 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 421,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,067,000 after acquiring an additional 44,911 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 785,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,873,000 after acquiring an additional 17,647 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $1,295,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RHP shares. Truist Financial upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $107.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.
Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP)
- Are Hidden Gems Lurking Among Chemical & Fertilizer Stocks?
- GameStop Stock Just Flashed A Buy Signal
- 3 High Margin Chipmakers Bound to Recover
- Take Advantage Of The Lithium Crunch With These Stocks
- 3 Solar Stocks That Will Benefit From the Biden Tariff Holiday
Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.