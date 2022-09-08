Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Declares — Dividend of $0.10

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, September 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 17th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of RHP stock opened at $85.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 451.74 and a beta of 1.58. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a one year low of $70.46 and a one year high of $101.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 459.48, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 55.38% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $470.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 175.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Rachna Bhasin sold 4,810 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total value of $445,069.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,585 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $424,250.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Christine Pantoya sold 400 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $37,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,561.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RHP. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,640,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,947,000 after purchasing an additional 336,493 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,071,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,155,000 after acquiring an additional 287,880 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 421,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,067,000 after acquiring an additional 44,911 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 785,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,873,000 after acquiring an additional 17,647 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $1,295,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RHP shares. Truist Financial upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $107.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Further Reading

