RS Group (LON:RS1) Shares Down 0.7%

RS Group plc (LON:RS1 – Get Rating) shares were down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,051 ($12.70) and last traded at GBX 1,064 ($12.86). Approximately 948,916 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 1,316,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,071 ($12.94).

RS1 has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($14.50) price target on shares of RS Group in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($12.81) price target on shares of RS Group in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on RS Group from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,250 ($15.10) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on RS Group from GBX 1,475 ($17.82) to GBX 1,300 ($15.71) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,420 ($17.16) price target on shares of RS Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,246 ($15.06).

The company has a market capitalization of £5.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,214.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.07, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,019.86.

In other news, insider David Egan sold 34,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 939 ($11.35), for a total value of £327,898.80 ($396,204.45).

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

