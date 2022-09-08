Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 70,611 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70,611 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.14% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $12,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 5,479 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at $323,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $74.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.83. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $68.41 and a 12-month high of $124.93.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Increases Dividend

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.09. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 40.16% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $628.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 15.64%.

Insider Transactions at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In related news, CFO Dale Gibbons purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.22 per share, for a total transaction of $154,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 258,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,950,945.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wedbush raised their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.86.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

