Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 62,657 Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 245,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,657 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Veritex were worth $9,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBTX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veritex by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Veritex by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Veritex by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Veritex by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 120,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 190,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,572,000 after purchasing an additional 71,334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Veritex alerts:

Veritex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VBTX opened at $28.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.45. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.85 and a one year high of $45.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.76 and a 200 day moving average of $33.75.

Veritex Dividend Announcement

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.14). Veritex had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 35.73%. The company had revenue of $94.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Veritex’s payout ratio is 29.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VBTX shares. Stephens lowered Veritex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered shares of Veritex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Veritex to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veritex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

Insider Activity at Veritex

In other Veritex news, CFO Terry Earley bought 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.50 per share, with a total value of $35,990.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veritex Profile

(Get Rating)

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.