Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 55,939 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,939 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.10% of Syneos Health worth $8,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYNH. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Syneos Health by 947.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Syneos Health by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Syneos Health by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 97,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,925,000 after buying an additional 20,152 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Syneos Health by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,527,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,174,000 after buying an additional 1,617,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Syneos Health by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 814,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,909,000 after buying an additional 31,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYNH. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Syneos Health to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Syneos Health in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. William Blair cut Syneos Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Syneos Health to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Syneos Health Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ SYNH opened at $60.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Syneos Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.93 and a twelve month high of $104.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.08 and its 200 day moving average is $72.93.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Syneos Health news, COO Michael Lee Brooks sold 1,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $78,156.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,709,056. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Syneos Health news, COO Michael Lee Brooks sold 1,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $78,156.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,709,056. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michelle Keefe sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total value of $606,725.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,266 shares in the company, valued at $5,188,877.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,631,443. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Syneos Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.