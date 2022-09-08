Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Purchases Shares of 560,891 James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 560,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,876,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JRVR. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of James River Group in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in James River Group by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of James River Group by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of James River Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period. 99.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JRVR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on James River Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

Shares of JRVR stock opened at $23.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $19.76 and a 1-year high of $39.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $898.05 million, a PE ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.91 and a 200 day moving average of $23.90.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $184.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.07 million. James River Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 8.56%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.80%.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

