Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Purchases 970 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,108 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $52,304,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591,440 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,888,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,287,340,000 after buying an additional 1,505,461 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,279,217,000. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,195,984 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,327,796,000 after purchasing an additional 964,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,026,064 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,536,987,000 after purchasing an additional 304,829 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NVIDIA Stock Performance

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $137.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.65 and its 200-day moving average is $193.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $132.70 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The company has a market cap of $341.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.96, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.