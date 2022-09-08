Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Lowers Holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 914,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 299,502 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.33% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $8,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FOLD. Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 22,716,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,783 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,765,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,939,000 after purchasing an additional 573,279 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,502,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,299,000 after purchasing an additional 486,335 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,726,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,593,000 after purchasing an additional 275,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 970,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,206,000 after purchasing an additional 238,275 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Daphne Quimi sold 4,396 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $39,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 345,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,109,563. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 10,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $83,848.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 922,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,387,935.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daphne Quimi sold 4,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $39,564.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,109,563. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,619 shares of company stock valued at $972,686 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

FOLD stock opened at $11.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.02. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $12.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.45.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 102.55% and a negative net margin of 87.50%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

