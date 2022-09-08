Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $15.54 Million Holdings in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 606,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 281,571 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.57% of Arconic worth $15,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Arconic by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,390,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,916,000 after acquiring an additional 56,784 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Arconic by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 27,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Arconic during the 4th quarter worth about $2,266,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Arconic by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Arconic during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Arconic alerts:

Arconic Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Arconic stock opened at $25.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.71 and a 200-day moving average of $27.16. Arconic Co. has a 52-week low of $22.45 and a 52-week high of $35.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arconic ( NYSE:ARNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.10). Arconic had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arconic Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Arconic news, EVP Diana B. Perreiah sold 4,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $110,011.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,989.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Arconic news, EVP Melissa M. Miller sold 31,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $880,130.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,926 shares in the company, valued at $1,892,667.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diana B. Perreiah sold 4,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $110,011.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,204 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,989.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on ARNC. StockNews.com upgraded Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Arconic from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

About Arconic

(Get Rating)

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.