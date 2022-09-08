Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $14.48 Million Stock Holdings in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its position in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45,263 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of EnPro Industries worth $14,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 30.0% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE NPO opened at $90.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.19 and a 200-day moving average of $94.89. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.14 and a 1-year high of $117.63.

EnPro Industries Dividend Announcement

EnPro Industries ( NYSE:NPO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $333.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.57 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NPO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

EnPro Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

