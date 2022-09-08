Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $11.26 Million Stock Holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lessened its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 124,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,036 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $11,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 15.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 91.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NexPoint Residential Trust

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, President James D. Dondero bought 17,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.01 per share, with a total value of $1,006,120.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 2,033,188 shares in the company, valued at $119,978,423.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Performance

NexPoint Residential Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $53.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.30 and its 200-day moving average is $73.05. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $51.15 and a one year high of $95.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 187.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NXRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Compass Point set a $90.00 price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.83.

NexPoint Residential Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Further Reading

