Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $10.61 Million Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,025 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.07% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $10,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Up 4.1 %

CRL stock opened at $208.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.09. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.33. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.00 and a fifty-two week high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $973.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.12 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 12.02%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories International to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.67.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total transaction of $45,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,695,815.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

