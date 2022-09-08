Roscan Gold (CVE:ROS) Shares Down 5.1%

Shares of Roscan Gold Co. (CVE:ROS – Get Rating) dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 33,815 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 381,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Roscan Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$69.43 million and a PE ratio of -2.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.21 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.30.

Roscan Gold (CVE:ROS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Roscan Gold Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Roscan Gold Company Profile

Roscan Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in West Africa. Its principal project is Kandiole project that hosts 10 gold prospective targets located in the Kenieba area of Southwest Mali. The company was formerly known as Roscan Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Roscan Gold Corporation in September 2018.

