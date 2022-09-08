Roger Alexander White Buys 30 Shares of A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) Stock

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Rating) insider Roger Alexander White bought 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 499 ($6.03) per share, with a total value of £149.70 ($180.88).

Roger Alexander White also recently made the following trade(s):

Get A.G. BARR alerts:

On Friday, August 5th, Roger Alexander White bought 27 shares of A.G. BARR stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 555 ($6.71) per share, for a total transaction of £149.85 ($181.07).

A.G. BARR Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of LON BAG traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 500 ($6.04). The company had a trading volume of 77,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,938. A.G. BARR p.l.c. has a 12-month low of GBX 462.50 ($5.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 595.82 ($7.20). The stock has a market cap of £560.15 million and a PE ratio of 1,996.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 532.72 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 531.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

About A.G. BARR

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks and cocktail solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit puree, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for A.G. BARR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.G. BARR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.