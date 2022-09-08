Rice Partnership LLC Sells 189 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Rice Partnership LLC lessened its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,198 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 648.4% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 23,208 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 20,107 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 19.9% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 266.6% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,183,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 16.0% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,831 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.09.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $0.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $229.65. 35,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,065,197. The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.90 and its 200-day moving average is $233.01. The company has a market capitalization of $143.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

