Rice Partnership LLC Sells 100 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Rice Partnership LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,801 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.6% of Rice Partnership LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. DAGCO Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.4% during the first quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 7,394 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,144 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 736 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE HD traded up $1.95 on Thursday, reaching $299.42. 55,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,376,436. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The company has a market cap of $306.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $420.61.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.71%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Home Depot from $375.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.95.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.