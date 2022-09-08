Rice Partnership LLC Purchases Shares of 29,315 ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 29,315 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,932,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,099,502 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $11,109,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,552 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,073,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,017,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652,817 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,672,355 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,631,930,000 after acquiring an additional 766,425 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,353,857 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,235,451,000 after acquiring an additional 250,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,653,790 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $768,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.89.

NYSE COP traded up $0.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $107.60. 133,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,237,999. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.31. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $54.83 and a 12-month high of $124.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.56 and a 200-day moving average of $99.81.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 15.19%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

