Rice Partnership LLC Increases Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Rice Partnership LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises about 2.0% of Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 295.5% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

NEE traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $90.72. 90,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,745,078. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded NextEra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

