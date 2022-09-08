Rice Partnership LLC Buys Shares of 52,005 The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 52,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,127,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,224,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,818,173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,047,294 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,908,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,106,376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,243,812 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,748,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $225,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,162,000. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently commented on WMB shares. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.86.
Williams Companies Stock Down 3.5 %
Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Williams Companies Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.81%.
Williams Companies Profile
The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.
