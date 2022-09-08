Reynolds Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 66,186 iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Reynolds Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 66,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,028,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 8.9% of Reynolds Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 160,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,784,000 after purchasing an additional 53,553 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 94,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 185.9% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 44,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,365,000 after purchasing an additional 29,186 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 234.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,702,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,579 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $398.45. 358,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,816,164. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $403.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $414.60. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $364.03 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
