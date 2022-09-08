Reviewing Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS) & The Competition

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) is one of 164 publicly-traded companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Navitas Semiconductor to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Navitas Semiconductor has a beta of 2.75, indicating that its share price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Navitas Semiconductor’s competitors have a beta of 1.57, indicating that their average share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Navitas Semiconductor and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Navitas Semiconductor $23.74 million -$152.68 million -6.03 Navitas Semiconductor Competitors $3.70 billion $765.37 million 20.38

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Navitas Semiconductor’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Navitas Semiconductor. Navitas Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

22.7% of Navitas Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.7% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Navitas Semiconductor and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navitas Semiconductor -55.52% -58.81% -25.12% Navitas Semiconductor Competitors -59.16% -14.75% 0.18%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Navitas Semiconductor and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navitas Semiconductor 0 1 7 0 2.88 Navitas Semiconductor Competitors 1659 7684 16111 577 2.60

Navitas Semiconductor currently has a consensus price target of $12.57, suggesting a potential upside of 125.70%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 33.15%. Given Navitas Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Navitas Semiconductor is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Navitas Semiconductor competitors beat Navitas Semiconductor on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

