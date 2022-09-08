Reviewing Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) & PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) and PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Envestnet and PayPal, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Envestnet 0 2 4 1 2.86 PayPal 0 12 31 0 2.72

Envestnet presently has a consensus target price of $72.33, suggesting a potential upside of 38.12%. PayPal has a consensus target price of $138.93, suggesting a potential upside of 45.72%. Given PayPal’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PayPal is more favorable than Envestnet.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Envestnet -2.42% 7.52% 3.23% PayPal 7.79% 16.79% 4.65%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Envestnet and PayPal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

70.7% of PayPal shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Envestnet shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of PayPal shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Envestnet and PayPal’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Envestnet $1.19 billion 2.44 $13.30 million ($0.55) -95.22 PayPal $25.37 billion 4.34 $4.17 billion $1.74 54.71

PayPal has higher revenue and earnings than Envestnet. Envestnet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PayPal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Envestnet has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PayPal has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PayPal beats Envestnet on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry. It also provides Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and portfolio overlay and tax optimization services, as well as data aggregation and data intelligence platform, which offers cloud-based innovation for digital financial services. Envestnet, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc. operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies. PayPal Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

