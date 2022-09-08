ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Upgraded to Buy by Citigroup

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RMD. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $246.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ResMed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.40.

Shares of NYSE:RMD traded down $1.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $229.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,445. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $228.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.31, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.50. ResMed has a fifty-two week low of $189.40 and a fifty-two week high of $301.34.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. ResMed had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The business had revenue of $914.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ResMed will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.54, for a total transaction of $1,149,414.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,081,360.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,762,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,010,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.54, for a total value of $1,149,414.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 405,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,081,360.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,440 shares of company stock worth $5,490,061. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ResMed in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 65.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

