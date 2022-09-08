Resimac Group Limited (ASX:RMC) Announces Final Dividend of $0.04

Resimac Group Limited (ASX:RMC – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Thursday, September 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th.

Resimac Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,311.34.

Insider Activity at Resimac Group

In other news, insider Duncan Saville acquired 117,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.14 ($0.79) per share, for a total transaction of A$133,895.78 ($93,633.41).

About Resimac Group

Resimac Group Limited, a non-bank financial institution, provides residential mortgage and asset finance lending solutions in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Australian Lending Business and New Zealand Lending Business segments. It offers prime and specialist lending products; SME/commercial finance products; and home and car loans.

