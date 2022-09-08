Research Analysts’ New Coverage for September 8th (AAMC, AAPL, AAU, ACOPF, ADXS, AEMMY, AGRX, AGTC, AIRT, ALBO)

Posted by on Sep 8th, 2022

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, September 8th:

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL). The firm issued a buy rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of a2 Milk (OTCMKTS:ACOPF). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of A2A (OTCMKTS:AEMMY). They issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO). Guggenheim issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of Allego (NYSE:ALLG). The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS). The firm issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Blackmores (OTC:BLMMF). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brookfield Property Partners (NYSE:BPY). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Certara (NASDAQ:CERT). The firm issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE). They issued a sector outperform rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR). Cantor Fitzgerald issued an overweight rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock.

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR). The firm issued a sector outperform rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII). Cantor Fitzgerald issued an overweight rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock.

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW). The firm issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IEC Electronics (NYSE:IEC). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR). LADENBURG THALM/SH SH issued a buy rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock.

ING Group assumed coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG). ING Group issued a buy rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corvus Gold (NYSE:KOR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET). They issued a neutral rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

ING Group began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC). They issued a buy rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of Orora (OTCMKTS:ORRYY). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT). The firm issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

ING Group began coverage on shares of Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY). They issued a neutral rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Redbubble (OTC:RDBBF). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Saga Communications (NYSE:SGA). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cowen Inc. initiated coverage on shares of TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET). The firm issued a market perform rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock.

Cowen Inc began coverage on shares of TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET). They issued a market perform rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Temple & Webster Group (OTCMKTS:TPLWF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Treatt (OTCMKTS:TTTRF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vonage (NYSE:VG). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

ING Group initiated coverage on shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Asset Management Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Asset Management Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.