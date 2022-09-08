Research Analysts’ New Coverage for September 8th (AAMC, AAPL, AAU, ACOPF, ADXS, AEMMY, AGRX, AGTC, AIRT, ALBO)

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, September 8th:

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Get Altisource Asset Management Co alerts:

Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL). The firm issued a buy rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock.

Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of a2 Milk (OTCMKTS:ACOPF). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of A2A (OTCMKTS:AEMMY). They issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO). Guggenheim issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of Allego (NYSE:ALLG). The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS). The firm issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Blackmores (OTC:BLMMF). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brookfield Property Partners (NYSE:BPY). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Certara (NASDAQ:CERT). The firm issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE). They issued a sector outperform rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR). Cantor Fitzgerald issued an overweight rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock.

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR). The firm issued a sector outperform rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII). Cantor Fitzgerald issued an overweight rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock.

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW). The firm issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IEC Electronics (NYSE:IEC). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR). LADENBURG THALM/SH SH issued a buy rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock.

ING Group assumed coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG). ING Group issued a buy rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corvus Gold (NYSE:KOR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET). They issued a neutral rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

ING Group began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC). They issued a buy rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of Orora (OTCMKTS:ORRYY). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT). The firm issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

ING Group began coverage on shares of Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY). They issued a neutral rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Redbubble (OTC:RDBBF). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Saga Communications (NYSE:SGA). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cowen Inc. initiated coverage on shares of TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET). The firm issued a market perform rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock.

Cowen Inc began coverage on shares of TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET). They issued a market perform rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Temple & Webster Group (OTCMKTS:TPLWF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Treatt (OTCMKTS:TTTRF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vonage (NYSE:VG). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

ING Group initiated coverage on shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Asset Management Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Asset Management Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.