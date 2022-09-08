Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Sets New 12-Month High at $148.75

Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $148.75 and last traded at $148.60, with a volume of 18047 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $147.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Republic Services from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.33.

Republic Services Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 42.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total value of $2,009,109.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,495,111.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Republic Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Republic Services by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 102,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,398,000 after purchasing an additional 24,364 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in Republic Services by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 707,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,812,000 after purchasing an additional 106,219 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 183.8% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 15,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 10,011 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,945,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

