Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Bought by National Pension Service

National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.15% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $109,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,789,000 after buying an additional 7,908 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 31,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,722,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $635.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $619.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $696.84.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.9 %

REGN stock opened at $596.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $602.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $634.46. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $538.01 and a 52-week high of $747.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 4.39.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.94 by ($0.17). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $27.97 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Neil Stahl sold 23,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.61, for a total value of $14,569,091.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,342,744.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total value of $639,683.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,423,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil Stahl sold 23,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.61, for a total value of $14,569,091.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,342,744.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,435 shares of company stock worth $31,663,304. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

See Also

